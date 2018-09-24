Image copyright David Kneale Image caption Plans will see more than 500m wall reinforcements

Plans for a £500,000 sea defence scheme to protect Douglas promenade have been submitted by the Manx government.

The Department of Infrastructure's plans would see a 1.2m high reinforced-concrete barrier built along a 500m (1,640ft) stretch of the existing wall.

A spokesman said the work was aimed at "reducing wave overtopping". It will take four months to complete.

If approved by Tynwald, the wall would be built as part of a £20m revamp of Douglas promenade.

Image copyright DoI Image caption The plans will include a wall around a war memorial

The spokesman added that the scheme would provide protection for the Douglas war memorial and the horse tram service.

The tram would run from the Empress hotel to the end of the sunken gardens.

The government's other plans to tackle overtopping and flooding are Castletown, Douglas, Laxey, Ramsey, Peel, Port St Mary and Gansey.