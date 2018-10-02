Image copyright Google Image caption The mortar was found by a metal detectorist

A World War Two mortar was found at a farm by a metal detectorist and later detonated in a controlled explosion.

Bomb disposal experts were called to Hydes Farm in Newton-in-Bowland in the Ribble Valley on Monday evening.

Farmer Martin Howard, whose family have owned the farm since 1960, said it was detonated at about 11:00 GMT.

He said it was 11in (28cm) in length and stamped with the code CWS 1942, which he thought could be from "Dad's Army activities".

Mr Howard said a friend had been using a metal detector on the land when the discovery was made.

'Fair old explosion'

He added: "He has found fins from exploded mortars before, but this looked more serious so we thought we should contact the police.

"I thought it was all a bit over the top, but when the bomb disposal team took it across to the fields to carry out the explosion, there was a fair old explosion.

"We understand there were lots of Dad's Army activities in the area so we assume it might have come from that."

Dad's Army was the colloquial name given to the Home Guard, a reserve force of volunteers made up of people who were too old or otherwise ineligible to join the armed forces.

Lancashire Police said it had no further details about the type of mortar or how it ended up in the village "at this stage".