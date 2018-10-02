Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yasir Khan, 23, was described by relatives as "the centre of the family"

A man who was killed when a car struck a lamppost during a police chase in Lancashire has been identified.

Yasir Khan, 23, died when the Mazda he was travelling in with two others hit a lamppost on in Burnley in the early hours of Saturday.

A 24-year-old man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Khan's relatives described him as "the centre of the family".

The family, who live in Burnley, said in a statement: "Yasir was the eldest child and had two younger sisters and a brother.

"He'd been the centre of the family since his father died, and was involved in his care when he was at home before his death in July."

Police had been following and trying to stop the car before the crash, Lancashire Constabulary said.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has begun an investigation.

A 26-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash, which happened in Colne Road.

The arrested man has since been released under investigation.