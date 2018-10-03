Image copyright Mark Butcher Image caption Igor Gieci has been homeless for two years said supporters

A homeless man sleeping in a tent on Blackpool promenade was "beaten to a pulp" by a gang who also ripped and discarded his tent.

The attack on Monday has sparked a fund-raising campaign to house 55-year-old Igor Gieci somewhere safe.

Organisers of the online appeal want to raise the deposit on a flat and some basic necessities for him.

Det Con Adam Weaver said Mr Gieci was the "vulnerable" victim of a "brutal assault".

Lancashire Police said three youths kicked and punched Mr Gieci in his tent on Middle Walk, behind the Metropole Hotel.

The Slovakian national suffered "significant facial injuries" and received hospital treatment.

Homeless campaigner Mark Butcher, who created the online appeal, said Mr Gieci had been on the streets for two years and was regularly "robbed, spat on and attacked".

He said: "This was a despicable attack on a very vulnerable man. Igor has difficulty walking and walks with a stick.

"This poor guy has been beaten to a pulp by youths and had all of his stuff stolen and his belongings thrown into the sea. It is barbaric what's happened.

"Igor deserves to live in safety and not be abused like this."