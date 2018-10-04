Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Lee from Oswaldtwistle died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

A takeaway owner accused of the unlawful killing of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a nut allergy reaction has pleaded guilty to food safety offences.

Megan Lee died on 1 January 2017 from acute asthma, two days after eating food from the Royal Spice restaurant in Hyndburn, Lancashire.

Mohammed Kuddus, 40, admitted two food safety offences.

Mr Kuddus and Harun Rashid, 38, will go on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Ms Lee.

Mr Kuddus, of Belper Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a general duty of employers, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

He also admitted failing to put in place, implement and maintain a permanent procedure or procedures in contravention of European Union food safety regulations.

Mr Kuddus also entered guilty pleas to the same offences on behalf of Royal Spice Takeaway Limited, trading as Royal Spice Takeaway.

His co-defendant, fellow Bangladeshi national Rashid, of Rudd Street, Haslingden, pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Both deny manslaughter.

The trial, which is expected to begin later on Thursday, is estimated to last up to four weeks.