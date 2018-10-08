Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Leon Langford fell through the roof of a factory on Rockfield Street, Blackburn

A missing nine-year-old boy has been found seriously injured at a factory where he is thought to have fallen through the roof.

Members of staff at the factory on Rockfield Street, Blackburn, found Leon Langford at 08:00 BST - 16 hours after he was reported missing.

Lancashire Constabulary believes he fell through the roof.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed it had taken a child to hospital by air ambulance.

The alarm was raised after Leon failed to return home from playing with friends at Ivy Street park at about 16:00 on Sunday.

The boy's father used social media to thank people who helped to search for him during the night.