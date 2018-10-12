Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police have warned the public not to approach John Cowley, 63, who has been missing since a woman was stabbed on Wednesday

Police have warned the public not to approach a man who vanished after a woman was found with stab injuries.

A manhunt is under way for John Cowley, 63, who has not been seen since a 50-year-old woman was attacked in Chorley, Lancashire and airlifted to hospital.

Lancashire Constabulary said Mr Cowley is known to the victim but refused to confirm their relationship.

A spokesman said it was a targeted attack but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Paramedics treated the woman for multiple wounds to her abdomen on Ashtrees at 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

'Could have weapons'

Police believe the victim was attacked about one mile (1.6km) away on Moody Lane before being helped to Ashtrees by a member of the public.

A car was set alight on Moody Lane and petrol was thrown at a 15-year-old, who was not injured, during the incident.

Mr Cowley is described as white, 5ft 8in (1.73m) tall, with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and dark blue jeans.

Det Supt Claire McEnery said there was no immediate risk to the wider public, but warned that Mr Cowley could be carrying weapons.

"We are continuing to work hard to trace John Cowley and to speak to him about what are very serious offences," she added.

"I would also urge John himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal."