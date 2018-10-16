Blackburn murder inquiry: Man charged after stab death
- 16 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Dylan Slater, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering Tarro Grogan, 29, who died at the scene in Peridot Close, Blackburn, on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said Mr Slater is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 28 and 29, and a 39-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released.