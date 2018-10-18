Chorley stabbing: Video of burning car released
Footage of the moment a car was torched with a stabbed woman still inside has been released by police.
The victim, who managed to escape the blaze, was attacked in Chorley, Lancashire on 10 October.
Lancashire Police said it released the "shocking" video of the fireball to show the extent of the flames and aid in its appeal for information.
John Cowley, 63, who vanished after the attack, is wanted by police. Officers said he was known to the victim.
Lancashire Police said the unnamed victim suffered serious injuries in the attack in Moody Lane but they are not thought to be life-threatening.
The force said it was also investigating reports petrol was thrown at a 15-year-old, who was not injured, in the attack.