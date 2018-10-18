Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video footage of the burning car shows it being engulfed by a fireball

Footage of the moment a car was torched with a stabbed woman still inside has been released by police.

The victim, who managed to escape the blaze, was attacked in Chorley, Lancashire on 10 October.

Lancashire Police said it released the "shocking" video of the fireball to show the extent of the flames and aid in its appeal for information.

John Cowley, 63, who vanished after the attack, is wanted by police. Officers said he was known to the victim.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption John Cowley has been missing since his wife was stabbed

Lancashire Police said the unnamed victim suffered serious injuries in the attack in Moody Lane but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The force said it was also investigating reports petrol was thrown at a 15-year-old, who was not injured, in the attack.