Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in a house on Ivydale in Skelmersdale

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the "unexplained" death of a man whose body was found in a house by police.

Lancashire Constabulary said the remains of the 34-year-old were found in the property on Ivydale in Skelmersdale at about 05:30 BST.

A force spokesman said a post-mortem examination would take place "in due course".

He said the four local men, aged 31, 35, 40 and 41, remained in custody.

Appealing for information, he added that officers were also working on tracing the dead man's family.