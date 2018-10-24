Skelmersdale man's body find 'not suspicious'
- 24 October 2018
Four men arrested on suspicion of murder following a man's death in Lancashire have been released without charge.
The body of the 34-year-old was found by police in Skelmersdale on Tuesday.
However, following a post-mortem examination, officers said his death was no longer suspicious.
A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: "While this is the tragic death of a young man, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances."
A file was being prepared for the coroner, the force added.