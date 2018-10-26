Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Simon Marx left Blackpool for a holiday the day after an incident at the Newton Arms

A man has been found guilty of murdering a father-of-two who died hours into a Turkish holiday, one day after an attack at a Blackpool pub.

Steven Lane, 30, of Fulwood, was found guilty at Preston Crown Court of murdering Simon Marx, 42, after a row.

Mr Marx died in his sleep in the resort of Fethiye on 8 October, the day after the "ferocious" attack.

His family and fiancee said they "miss everything about" the "much loved" Mr Marx.

Steven Lane will be sentenced on 2 November after being convicted of murder

Lane's co-defendant David Easter, 54, of Blackpool, was cleared of murder by the jury.

Mr Marx had been punched and stamped on at least three times while unconscious during a row at the Newton Arms, the court heard.

There was an argument between Lane and Mr Marx's friends just after midnight on the day he flew to Turkey with his fiancee Louise Darnbrough.

He was physically sick after arriving and Ms Darnbrough awoke to find him cold and blue.

'Miss his hugs'

In a tribute, Mr Marx's mother Carol Marx, sister Clare Collins and Ms Darnbrough said: "Simon was a much loved dad, son, uncle, fiance and friend.

"Nicknamed by his friends as Smiler, he lit up a room with his smile and truly lived and loved life to the full."

They added: "We miss everything about Simon - his wicked sense of humour, famous lack of punctuality, kind nature and his hugs which were just the best.

"Simon has left a huge dent in a lot of people's lives and we now need to try and find a new normal without him."

Lane, of Shalgrove Road, was also convicted of wounding with intent after Rick Alston, a friend of Mr Marx, sustained a laceration to his head.

He is due to be sentenced on 2 November.