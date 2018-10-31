Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Marek Krivak, from Slovakia, died in hospital in Preston on Tuesday

The death of a Slovakian man who was attacked in the street in a town centre is being treated as murder, police have said.

Marek Krivak was found with head injuries on Hargreaves Street in Burnley at about 07:00 BST on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who was treated by police and medics at the scene, died in Royal Preston Hospital on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police said a man, aged 18, had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Two other men, aged 19 and 25, were also arrested on suspicion of assault, but have since been released without charge.