Image caption Lauren Coyle and Reece Hitchcott have been found guilty of child cruelty

A woman and her ex-partner have been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a toddler who was tied to a "cage" bed.

Lauren Coyle, 19, and stepfather Reece Hitchcott, 20, were however cleared of Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle's manslaughter.

Ellie-May, aged one, died in 2017 in a shared flat in Lostock Hall, Preston.

The couple's lodger Connor Kirby, 20, was cleared of all of charges, after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The jury found Coyle and Hitchcott guilty of causing or allowing Ellie-May's death, one count of child cruelty by "caging" her to a bed, and another count of child cruelty by restraining her in the bed.