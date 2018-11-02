Lancashire

'Cage bed' parents guilty over Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle death

  • 2 November 2018
Lauren Coyle and Reece Hitchcott
Image caption Lauren Coyle and Reece Hitchcott have been found guilty of child cruelty

A woman and her ex-partner have been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a toddler who was tied to a "cage" bed.

Lauren Coyle, 19, and stepfather Reece Hitchcott, 20, were however cleared of Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle's manslaughter.

Ellie-May, aged one, died in 2017 in a shared flat in Lostock Hall, Preston.

The couple's lodger Connor Kirby, 20, was cleared of all of charges, after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The jury found Coyle and Hitchcott guilty of causing or allowing Ellie-May's death, one count of child cruelty by "caging" her to a bed, and another count of child cruelty by restraining her in the bed.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites