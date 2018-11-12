Image copyright Google Image caption Four people are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

A man and woman have been killed in a collision on the M6 motorway in Lancashire.

Another car involved in the crash - an Audi A4 - was driven away, but five people were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision happened near junction 31A northbound for Longridge shortly before 22:00 GMT on Sunday.

The two people killed were the 58-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Vectra and her 57-year-old male passenger.

Lancashire Police said two men, aged 22 and 24, from Wakefield, a 21-year-old woman from Abergavenny and a 24-year-old man from Ossett, West Yorkshire, were being questioned.

A fifth person, aged 18, who was also arrested, was taken to hospital with a broken arm, said police.

The drivers of two other vehicles which were subsequently involved in the crash - a Volkswagen Transporter and a Citroen CX Athena - were not injured.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

The motorway was closed for more than six hours.