Image caption Robert Ewing is already serving a life sentence for murder

A murderer dubbed a "monster" has been convicted of the historical abuse of two children.

Robert Ewing, 64, subjected a boy and girl from the Hereford area, aged six and nine respectively, to three years of "sickening" cruelty starting in 1990, police said.

He is already serving life for the 2007 murder of teenager Paige Chivers.

Ewing was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 13 years, which he will serve concurrently with his life sentence.

He was also given two years on extended licence.

On sentencing, Judge Philip Parry described Ewing as "evil incarnate" and a "monster".

Det Ch Insp Becky Smith said Ewing, who was found guilty of sexually abusing the boy and of child cruelty against both victims, had "stolen the childhood of two vulnerable children".

He was acquitted of further charges of indecent assault against both.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Paige Chivers' body was never found.

In 2015 Ewing was convicted of killing Paige Chivers in his Blackpool flat. Her body has never been found.

He was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 33 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Det Ch Insp Smith said: "Robert Ewing is an evil, calculated and manipulative man, who for his own sexual gratification has stolen the childhood of two vulnerable children.

"What these two young children had to endure both physically and emotionally is sickening and has destroyed not only their early years but their entire family too.

"Their lives have been radically and deeply affected by what Ewing has put them through to satisfy his own depraved desires and both have been damaged emotionally a great deal.

"I would like to pay tribute to both victims who have shown great courage throughout both the criminal investigation and trial."