An estimated 21,000 chicks have died in a fire at chicken farm in Lancashire.

The animals were in a single building at the farm in Rosemary Lane, Preston, where the fire broke out at after 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Five fire engines were sent to the farm but crews were unable to save the birds.

Firefighters, who said the cause of the blaze has yet to be discovered, stopped the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Crews continued to damp down the area on Wednesday morning.