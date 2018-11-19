Image copyright David Schwimmer Image caption David Schwimmer shared a tongue-in-cheek video proclaiming his innocence

A man arrested after a police appeal for a Ross from Friends "lookalike" went viral is due in court next month.

Abdulah Husseni, 36, of Spencer Road in Slough, has been summonsed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on 18 December accused of theft and fraud.

The appeal by Lancashire Police was widely shared after internet users noted the suspect's resemblance to actor David Schwimmer.

The US star then shared a tongue-in-cheek video proclaiming his innocence.

Mr Husseini is said to have stolen a coat, a phone and a wallet from a restaurant in Blackpool on 20 September.

'Swear it wasn't me'

Police in the resort posted an image of a man leaving a restaurant and carrying what appeared to be a carton of beer cans.

Social media users were quick to point out the likeness to Schwimmer's character Ross Geller in the popular US sitcom.

Schwimmer later responded by posting a video to his Twitter account mimicking his "double" in the police image.

He captioned the video: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.

"To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

The suspect was arrested in Southall, west London, last week.