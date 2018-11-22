Image copyright Eden Project Image caption The buildings will feature "re-imagined lidos" and "immersive experiences", the firm said

A new Eden Project will feature five giant mussel-shaped domes inspired by local marine life, plans have revealed.

Morecambe's Eden Project North will include "performance spaces, immersive experiences and observatories", the charity behind plans for it has said.

The Eden Project, which runs the Cornish attraction of the same name, said the new site would also feature "re-imagined lidos" and gardens.

The charity is currently seeking funding for the proposed buildings.

A spokesman said the attraction in Morecambe would be aimed at "connecting people with the internationally-significant natural environment".

The organisation want to build the attraction near the town's Stone Jetty, on land formerly occupied by the Bubbles swimming pool and The Dome theatre.

Dave Harland, the chief executive of the charity's international development company, said he was "extremely proud" of the design, adding that Morecambe was "unique", "beautiful" and "perfectly situated".

"We aim to re-imagine what a seaside destination can offer, with a world-class tourist attraction that is completely in tune with its natural surroundings," he said.

The pavilions will be designed by architecture firm Grimshaw, which also designed the Rainforest and Mediterranean biomes at the original Eden Project, near St Austell in Cornwall.

The charity's first site opened in 2001 and attracted over one million visitors in 2017, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.