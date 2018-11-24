Lancashire

M55 crash: Man dies and three hurt in Lancashire

  • 24 November 2018
Sign on M55 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash occurred near junction 3 of the M55

A man died and three other people were hurt in a crash on a motorway in Lancashire.

A Jaguar F-Pace R sports car and a Peugeot 308 collided near junction 3 of the M55 at about 17:15 GMT on Friday.

The Jaguar driver was taken to hospital where he later died, Lancashire Police said.

Two children in the back of the car were hurt - one girl suffered a suspected broken leg and another had minor head injuries.

The Peugeot driver, a man in his 40s, also had minor injuries.

The road was closed for more than five hours as investigations took place.

