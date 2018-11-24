M55 crash: Man dies and three hurt in Lancashire
A man died and three other people were hurt in a crash on a motorway in Lancashire.
A Jaguar F-Pace R sports car and a Peugeot 308 collided near junction 3 of the M55 at about 17:15 GMT on Friday.
The Jaguar driver was taken to hospital where he later died, Lancashire Police said.
Two children in the back of the car were hurt - one girl suffered a suspected broken leg and another had minor head injuries.
The Peugeot driver, a man in his 40s, also had minor injuries.
The road was closed for more than five hours as investigations took place.