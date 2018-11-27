Man accused of abusing boy, 7, in Burnley supermarket toilet
- 27 November 2018
A man has been charged after a seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a supermarket toilet.
Lancashire Constabulary said the child reported being abused in a cubicle at Sainsbury's on Active Way in Burnley, Lancashire, on Sunday.
Dennis Walsh, 38, of Albert Street, Burnley has been charged with sexual assault of a child under 13, false imprisonment and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
He appeared before magistrates earlier.