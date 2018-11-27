Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was sexually assaulted in the toilet at a Sainsbury's store in Burnley

A man has been charged after a seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a supermarket toilet.

Lancashire Constabulary said the child reported being abused in a cubicle at Sainsbury's on Active Way in Burnley, Lancashire, on Sunday.

Dennis Walsh, 38, of Albert Street, Burnley has been charged with sexual assault of a child under 13, false imprisonment and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

He appeared before magistrates earlier.