Lancashire

Man accused of abusing boy, 7, in Burnley supermarket toilet

  • 27 November 2018
Sainsbury store in Burnley Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was sexually assaulted in the toilet at a Sainsbury's store in Burnley

A man has been charged after a seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in a supermarket toilet.

Lancashire Constabulary said the child reported being abused in a cubicle at Sainsbury's on Active Way in Burnley, Lancashire, on Sunday.

Dennis Walsh, 38, of Albert Street, Burnley has been charged with sexual assault of a child under 13, false imprisonment and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

He appeared before magistrates earlier.

