Image copyright Google Image caption The officer suffered an ankle injury after approaching the driver of a BMW suspected to have been stolen

A police officer is in hospital after the driver of a suspected stolen car reversed into him.

The officer approached the stationary BMW 2 Series at traffic lights on Eastgate in Accrington, Lancashire, at 20:50 GMT on Thursday to speak to the driver.

The car drove off after hitting the officer, who suffered an ankle injury.

A man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, burglary and drug driving.

The road was closed as accident investigators carried out inquiries, but it has since been re-opened.

Lancashire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses.

Det Chief Insp Zoe Russo said: "Our thoughts are with our colleague and his family. We wish him a speedy recovery."