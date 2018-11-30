Image copyright Google Image caption Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Treatment of breast cancer patients in Blackpool has been branded "appallingly bad" after waiting-time targets were missed when a consultant departed.

Only 25% of patients referred by their GP were seen within two weeks, according to a report by the town's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The target across NHS trusts in England is for 93% of patients to be seen within 14 days of referral.

The CCG's performance review examined services between April and September.

The report found that waiting times had deteriorated "largely due to consultant radiographer capacity".

'Fragile service'

David Bonson, chief operating officer at Blackpool CCG, told a meeting of Blackpool Council's adult social care and health scrutiny committee that it was "a one-consultant service and that consultant has left".

He said the Blackpool Victoria Hospital Trust had tried to recruit a new consultant but there was a shortage and so a locum doctor was now in place.

Mr Bonson added: "I think cancer waiting times will improve by the end of the year, but it's a fragile service.

"We have one radiographer, while there should be more."

Labour councillor Adrian Hutton said the situation was unacceptable, adding: "I was horrified to see the breast cancer referral figures were appallingly bad.

"Any female living in Blackpool will be really worried that if they have a problem like that, their chances of getting a quick diagnosis are bad."

Committee chairman Jim Hobson said: "It seems to be a one-man show providing this service to the town. There should be something in place to address that."