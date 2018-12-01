Image copyright Google Image caption The officer suffered an ankle injury after approaching the driver of a BMW suspected to have been stolen

Detectives hunting the driver of a car which reversed into a police officer have made two more arrests but say the driver is still at large.

The officer is in hospital undergoing surgery to his ankle after he was rammed while trying to speak to the driver of a BMW 2 Series.

The car was at traffic lights on Eastgate in Accrington, Lancashire, at 20:50 GMT on Thursday.

Police say the car had been stolen during an burglary earlier that day.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested has been released without charge.

'Disregard for life'

Another man, 24, from Accrington, has been arrested on suspicion burglary, relating to the theft of the car and remains in custody.

A third man, also 24, from Burnley, has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Det Insp Tim McDermott said the driver showed a "total disregard for the life of the officer and the safety of the public" and it was being "treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer".

"The driver remains at large and we need to find him quickly before anyone else is injured," he said.

The driver of the car was a white man, aged in his mid-20s, wearing a dark hooded top and a baseball cap with a white emblem on the front.

He was seen to run from the crashed stolen vehicle up Avenue Parade away from Eastgate.