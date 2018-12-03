Image copyright Marathon/Geograph Image caption MP Nigel Evans said people in Clitheroe were "worried" after a spike in break-ins and car thefts

Residents of an area which police called "one of the safest places to live" have been offered private security patrols after a rise in crime.

Maximum Protection Services (MPS) said it would put guards and vans on the streets of Clitheroe and Whalley if residents paid about £1 a week.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans said people were "worried" after a spike in break-ins and car thefts.

Lancashire Police said despite the rise, it was "satisfied" with policing.

The idea has been backed by Mr Evans, who said there was not enough policing locally.

He said it was "akin" to buying a burglar alarm, where people "fork out" in addition to what they pay for policing already "and it gives them some protection".

"There has been a spike in crime in the last few weeks [and] I do believe that we need more [security].

"It is an interesting initiative and it is something that I believe some people would want to do."

'Far more effective'

MPS director Brian Snowden said while staff could not act as police officers, they had the "same powers as everybody else" and "anybody can do a citizen's arrest".

Supt Russ Procter admitted there were less officers across the county after "well-publicised austerity" cuts, but said the number working in the area was "healthy".

"It's one of the safest places to live in the country, so I would have reservations [about this service]," he said, adding that private security could not pursue vehicles, stop people or obtain details.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said he would be consulting the public over a rise in the amount for policing as part of their council tax "within two weeks", which could help put "more bobbies on the beat".

"That will be a far more effective way of doing it and a better use of people's money than a private company," he said.