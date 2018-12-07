Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Building of hotels, restaurants and a "flying theatre" on the 17 acre Blackpool Central development could begin by 2020 and create 1,000 jobs

Blackpool's famous Golden Mile will become a "world class" tourist attraction under £300m plans, according to its council.

Hotels, restaurants and a "flying theatre" are all part of the 17-acre Blackpool Central development, set to get under way in 2020.

The site has been available since the station closed in 1964.

The council believes the development will attract 600,000 extra visitors and create 1,000 jobs.

These new visitors would bring an extra £75m in annual spending, the council said.

The site has been the focus of several high-profile schemes, such as the failed Las Vegas-style super-casino and Snowdome.

The new plans are the work of UK-based development firm Nikal Ltd and Media Invest Entertainment of Austria.

Blackpool council will provide the land but will not contribute financially. The project is being funded entirely by the private sector.

Image copyright Blackpool Council Image caption Blackpool Council has partnered with a developer and entertainment company on what it says will be the biggest investment in the resort for more than 100 years

The plans are set to go out for consultation before going before Blackpool Council's Planning Committee for fast-track planning approval in 2019.

'Once-in-generation opportunity'

Council leader Simon Blackburn said the plans were a "game-changer" and "not just aspirational, but highly deliverable".

He said: "This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that has the potential to alter the face of our town."

A council spokesman said the development would provide "world class" attractions themed around Chariots Of The Gods, a book written by Swiss author Erich Von Daniken, and a 150-bedroom hotel.

Features include:

a "fully immersive flying theatre" which would provide a "real flying sensation"

a virtual reality experience with "epic scale" visuals and body tracking

an Alien Diner themed bar and event restaurant

a multi-media exhibition space

indoor interactive entertainment

a zone with family rides, arcade games, a bounce park, laser tag arena and bumper cars

The land earmarked for regeneration fronts the town's famous promenade and is occupied by magistrates courts, the town's vacant police station, a surface-level car park and a market.

Blackpool's Sea Life Centre and the Madame Tussauds will be incorporated into the project.

It will bring apartments, two hotels, a nightclub and landscaped public space.

The council spokesman said it owned more than 90% of the land, which would be leased to Nikal Ltd and Media Invest Entertainment (MIE) on a long-term lease.