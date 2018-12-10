Image copyright Police handout Image caption Michael Hart died in hospital from his injuries

A man was chased on foot and stabbed to death following a car crash in Lancashire.

Michael Hart, 31, was chased to Broomfield Road, Fleetwood, from the crash site on Hatfield Avenue in the early hours of Sunday.

He was stabbed by his attacker and died in hospital from his injuries.

A 33-year-old Fleetwood man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday following a public appeal to help trace him, Lancashire Police said.