Murder arrest after woman found dead in Haslingden
- 10 December 2018
A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lancashire.
The 48-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found at an address in Rudd Street, Haslingden, at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is currently being treated as "unexplained", police said.
A 30-year-old man, from Haslingden, arrested on suspicion of murder, is currently in custody.