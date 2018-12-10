Image copyright Google Image caption The 48-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found at an address in Rudd Street, Haslingden

A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lancashire.

The 48-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found at an address in Rudd Street, Haslingden, at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is currently being treated as "unexplained", police said.

A 30-year-old man, from Haslingden, arrested on suspicion of murder, is currently in custody.