Image copyright Google Image caption Police said their investigation was still in the "early stages"

Two more healthcare professionals at a hospital have been arrested over the alleged administration of poison or a noxious substance to patients.

A man and a woman were in custody after concerns were raised about "some patients" at Blackpool Victoria's stroke unit in November, police said.

Another healthcare professional was arrested as part of the investigation last month and later bailed.

A police spokesman said all three workers had been suspended from duty.

He said officers were still in the "early stages" of an investigation and were "working closely" with the hospital and the coroner.

A number of post-mortem examinations have been carried out as part of the "complicated and sensitive inquiry", Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston added.

She said further arrests "might be concerning" but a "dedicated team of detectives" was working on the case and families involved were being offered support.

Wendy Swift, the chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the allegations were being taken "extremely seriously" and "all necessary actions" were being taken.

"The hospital remains a safe and caring environment for patients and the provision of services will continue as usual," she added.