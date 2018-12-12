Image copyright Google Image caption The 48-year-old woman, who has not been named, was found at an address in Rudd Street, Haslingden

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Lancashire has been released under police investigation.

The body of the 48-year-old victim, who has not been named, was found at a home in Rudd Street, Haslingden, on Sunday.

Investigations into the cause of her death are continuing after an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Police are continuing to treat the death as "unexplained".