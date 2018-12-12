Man held in Haslingden murder probe is released
- 12 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Lancashire has been released under police investigation.
The body of the 48-year-old victim, who has not been named, was found at a home in Rudd Street, Haslingden, on Sunday.
Investigations into the cause of her death are continuing after an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
Police are continuing to treat the death as "unexplained".