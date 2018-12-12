Lancashire

Blackpool Victoria Hospital poisoning probe: Two bailed

  • 12 December 2018
Blackpool Victoria Hospital Image copyright Google
Image caption Three people have now been arrested an bailed in the investigation

Two health workers arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients at a hospital have been bailed.

The man and a woman were held after concerns were raised about some patients at Blackpool Victoria's stroke unit in November, police said.

Both are due to answer bail on 8 January, Lancashire Police said.

Another healthcare professional was arrested last month and bailed. All three have been suspended from duty.

Lancashire Police have said a number of post-mortem examinations have been carried out as part of the investigation.

