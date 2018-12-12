Image copyright Google Image caption Three people have now been arrested an bailed in the investigation

Two health workers arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients at a hospital have been bailed.

The man and a woman were held after concerns were raised about some patients at Blackpool Victoria's stroke unit in November, police said.

Both are due to answer bail on 8 January, Lancashire Police said.

Another healthcare professional was arrested last month and bailed. All three have been suspended from duty.

Lancashire Police have said a number of post-mortem examinations have been carried out as part of the investigation.