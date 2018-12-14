Lancashire

Man who had ears sliced off in Blackburn street attack dies

  • 14 December 2018
Sajed Choudry Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Sajed Choudry died after a "large-scale disturbance" in a Blackburn street

A man who had his ears sliced off in a street attack has died.

Sajed Choudry also suffered a fractured skull in what police said was a "large-scale disturbance" on Rhyl Avenue in Blackburn on 27 November.

The 43-year-old had his ears reattached in hospital but died on Thursday, Lancashire Police said.

A 13-year old boy and three men - Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 62, Sadaqat Ali, 36, from Blackburn - were earlier charged with attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on 17 December.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held to establish Mr Choudry's cause of death.

A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured during the disturbance and was recovering, police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites