Lancashire

Murder charge after Michael Hart stabbed in Fleetwood

  • 17 December 2018
Michael Hart Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Michael Hart died in hospital from his injuries

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Fleetwood have charged a man with murder.

Michael Hart, 31, of Fleetwood, died in hospital from his injuries after being stabbed on Broomfield Road on 9 December.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorn Drive in Fleetwood, is also charged with common assault, Lancashire Police said.

He is due before Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.

