Murder charge after Michael Hart stabbed in Fleetwood
- 17 December 2018
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Fleetwood have charged a man with murder.
Michael Hart, 31, of Fleetwood, died in hospital from his injuries after being stabbed on Broomfield Road on 9 December.
Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorn Drive in Fleetwood, is also charged with common assault, Lancashire Police said.
He is due before Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.