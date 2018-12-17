Image copyright Police handout Image caption Michael Hart died in hospital from his injuries

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Fleetwood have charged a man with murder.

Michael Hart, 31, of Fleetwood, died in hospital from his injuries after being stabbed on Broomfield Road on 9 December.

Stephen Derbyshire, 33, of Hawthorn Drive in Fleetwood, is also charged with common assault, Lancashire Police said.

He is due before Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.