Work to stop young people re-offending in Blackpool is "inadequate", a report has found.

There is poor practice and "a lack of pride" among staff in the Youth Offending Team (YOT), HM Inspectorate of Probation said.

Chief inspector Dame Glenys Stacey said the town "deserved much better" than the current "neglected" services.

Blackpool Council said improvements are being made and "we know that we can do better and we will".

The report highlights the difficulties caused by deprivation, a large number of privately run children's homes and a transient population, making it difficult to ensure children have access to mainstream services.

Dame Glenys said the inspection in October found "a difficult set of circumstances and widespread poor practice" following management changes.

The head of service left the YOT, and there has been no permanent replacement, which had a detrimental effect on staff morale, and on the delivery of services, the report said.

'Devastating cuts'

Neil Jack, chief executive of Blackpool Council, said the report was "disappointing" but "it is also important to note that during the inspection no young people or the public were found to be at risk".

He said the team: "Work in incredibly difficult circumstances and have been subject to devastating cuts like the rest of the council.

"However, that is not an excuse. We know that we can do better and we will do.

"I am confident that the changes we have already made will have an impact and the recommendations made by the inspectors will also be actioned."

Youth Offending Teams supervise people from the ages of 10 to 18 who have been sentenced by a court, or who have come to the attention of the police because of their offending behaviour but are dealt with out of court.