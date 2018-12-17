Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sajed Choudry had his two ears cut off and suffered a fractured skull in the attack

Three men and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with murdering a man who had his ears sliced off.

Sajed Choudry, 43, also suffered a fractured skull in the street attack on 27 November in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 62, Sadaqat Ali, 36, and the teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - are due to appear before Preston Crown Court on 4 January.

Their trial is expected to take place next summer.

A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured during the disturbance in Rhyl Avenue.

He is continuing to recover, Lancashire Police said.