Blackburn 'ear attack murder': Boy, 14, and three men charged
Three men and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with murdering a man who had his ears sliced off.
Sajed Choudry, 43, also suffered a fractured skull in the street attack on 27 November in Blackburn, Lancashire.
Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 62, Sadaqat Ali, 36, and the teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - are due to appear before Preston Crown Court on 4 January.
Their trial is expected to take place next summer.
A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured during the disturbance in Rhyl Avenue.
He is continuing to recover, Lancashire Police said.