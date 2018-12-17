Image copyright Lancashire police Image caption About 1,700 cannabis plants were found at the property in Fleetwood

A cannabis farm containing plants with an estimated street value of £3m has been seized by police in Lancashire.

About 1,700 plants were found at the former Store Twenty One store in Lord Street, Fleetwood, on Friday.

Lancashire Constabulary said it was "one of our largest drug finds".

A 19-year-old Vietnamese man and a boy aged 17 were arrested but later identified as victims of modern slavery and "released into safe accommodation", the force said.

Det Sgt Steve Hallam described the find as "a significant seizure."

"The operation in place was particularly significant, with equipment and lighting found across two floors," he said.

He added that tampering with electricity supplies to power farms could have "lethal consequences".

Police have urged witnesses to come forward if they have "seen anyone acting suspiciously or behaving unusually close to the building in recent months".