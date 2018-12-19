A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of religiously aggravated harassment after a video was posted online.

The 41-year-old man from Preston is being questioned by Lancashire Police after "abusive" comments were posted about Muslim converts to Christianity.

Police said they are aware of a video widely circulating on social media that shows a man making offensive comments.

The man remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, they added.

In the recording, which was circulating on social media on Wednesday, a man makes threats and uses offensive language.

"We recognise the distress the comments have caused to a number of people and we hope they are reassured by the action we have taken", they added.

Preston City Council confirmed the man arrested is a cab driver licensed by the council.