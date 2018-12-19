Elderly woman dies in Barnoldswick house fire
- 19 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Lancashire.
Police said the blaze broke out at about 16:30 GMT in Essex Street, Barnoldswick.
The woman was found dead inside the property and a man was taken to Royal Blackburn hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.
A joint investigation into the cause of the fire by Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is under way.