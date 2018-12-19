Lancashire

Elderly woman dies in Barnoldswick house fire

  • 19 December 2018
Essex Street, Barnoldswick Image copyright Google
Image caption A joint investigation by Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is under way

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Lancashire.

Police said the blaze broke out at about 16:30 GMT in Essex Street, Barnoldswick.

The woman was found dead inside the property and a man was taken to Royal Blackburn hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire by Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is under way.

