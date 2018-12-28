Image caption John Clough said he hoped the honour would help his campaign for domestic abuse victims

A father who helped close a loophole in the bail law after his daughter was murdered by her violent ex-partner has been appointed MBE.

John Clough, 58, from Nelson, Lancashire, whose daughter Jane was murdered in 2010, has been honoured for services to victims of domestic abuse.

"It's a great honour," said Mr Clough, whose wife Penny received the same accolade six years ago.

But he added: "I would rather be anonymous and still have my daughter."

He said he hoped the recognition would help the work in campaigning for support for domestic abuse and stalking victims.

'Jane's Law'

Jane Clough, 26, was a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when she was stabbed 71 times by her ex-partner Jonathan Vass while he was on bail accused of raping her.

Both of her parents campaigned successfully for the Crown Prosecution Service to be able to appeal against the bailing of defendants - a provision which might have saved their daughter's life.

An amendment in 2012 to the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Bill became widely known as "Jane's Law" in her memory.

Mr Clough's citation said he had made "an outstanding contribution" to educate members of the public on the issue of domestic abuse and support for victims.

His wife Penny was also appointed MBE in 2012 for her work in changing the bail law.

Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Bill Beaumont is also known as a former captain on BBC quiz show A Question Of Sport

Other Lancastrians honoured include Bill Beaumont who is knighted. The former England rugby union captain has recently served as chairman of the Rugby Football Union.

British Empire Medals go to Teresa Lam, from Preston, for her work with victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, and to David Taylor, from Carnforth, for his work as a Red Cross volunteer, especially during the Cumbria floods of 2015.

Orders of the British Empire (OBEs) go to Helen Bingley, from Lancaster, for voluntary service in the UK and abroad, and to Lancashire's Deputy Chief Constable Adrian McAllister for his policing work and services to the criminal justice system and child protection.

Susan Lorraine Smith, from Morecambe, is also appointed OBE. The executive chief nurse at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust is recognised for her service to the NHS and to patient safety.

Angela Walsh, head of NHS Pay at the Department of Health and Social Care, is rewarded with the same honour for her services to NHS Pay and Employee Relations.

Among those made Members of the British Empire (MBE) are Lancaster-based darts player John Lowe in recognition of his services to the sport and charity.

Also appointed MBE is Jon Bamborough, 55, founder of the Blackpool Musical Festival, the free music festival which has raised thousands of pounds for the Streetlife charity which helps vulnerable and homeless teenagers in the resort.

"I'm flabbergasted," said Mr Bamborough, who was nominated by his bosses at the Department for Work and Pensions.