The home care service in Blackpool has been reorganised to maximise the time carers spend with clients.

It follows an investigation into the care given to 94-year-old war hero Dennis Oldland after it emerged that a carer spent just seven-and-a-half minutes with him on the day he died.

The review means carers will cover a smaller area of the town to spend less time travelling.

The council has appointed 12 operators to provide the service from July 2019.

An inquest last year heard that Mr Oldland died after suffering burns when he was left slumped half-naked in a chair just inches from the fire in November 2016.

A visit by one of his carers - which should have lasted at least 25 minutes - was "inadequate", said the coroner.

The veteran probably suffered a mini-stroke when he was left alone, the hearing was told.

'Little disruption'

Councillor Amy Cross, cabinet member for adult services and health, said the home care service had been due for re-tendering as part of a regular process, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She said: "We took the re-tendering exercise as an opportunity to reorganise the way home care operates and it will now work across geographical zones.

"This move will enable efficient ways of working.

"We have written to all residents that receive these services to inform them of the process that has been undertaken, and we will be working with all our providers to ensure there is as little disruption as possible."

Around 1,000 adults access 12,000 hours of commissioned home care each week across Blackpool.