A drug dealer was caught with £24,000 of cocaine stashed in his underpants when police stopped his speeding car, a court heard.

Aaron James Green, 27, of Eavesdale, Skelmersdale, was jailed for five years at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was detained by police when the Audi he was driving was spotted speeding on the M6, near Southwaite, Cumbria.

Green admitted there was "stuff" in his underpants when he was told he was about to be strip-searched.

The court heard Green, who admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, was stopped on 15 September on the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

When Green was told he was going to be searched, he replied by swearing and indicating there was something concealed in his underwear, saying: "There's stuff down there."

Two packages of white powder were found, the court was told.

These were found to contain 246g (about 8.6 oz) of high purity cocaine - potentially worth a total of £24,000 if sold on the street.

The drug was said to have been destined to be delivered in the Carlisle area, with Green said by the prosecution to have played a "significant" and "trusted" role in the transportation.

Green was jailed by Judge Peter Davies, who heard he had been handed a previous four-year prison term in 2015 for conspiracy to supply both cocaine and heroin.