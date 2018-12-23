Lancashire

Man dies after crash outside bus station in Lancaster

  • 23 December 2018
bus station Image copyright Google
Image caption A 32-year-old man was struck on Cable Street

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car outside a bus station, Lancashire Police has said.

The 32-year-old man, from Morecambe, was struck on Cable Street, Lancaster, after midnight.

He suffered "extensive head injuries" and died outside the entrance to the bus station.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, saying there were several people in the city attending Christmas parties.

