Man dies after crash outside bus station in Lancaster
- 23 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car outside a bus station, Lancashire Police has said.
The 32-year-old man, from Morecambe, was struck on Cable Street, Lancaster, after midnight.
He suffered "extensive head injuries" and died outside the entrance to the bus station.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, saying there were several people in the city attending Christmas parties.