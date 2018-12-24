Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sajed Choudry had his two ears cut off and suffered a fractured skull in the attack

A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a man who had his ears sliced off in a street attack.

Sajed Choudry, 43, also suffered a fractured skull in the attack on 27 November in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Syed Akbar, 44, of Cedar Street, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after being arrested on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later. Four other men and a teenage boy were charged with murder last week.

Rafaqat Ali, 38, Fazal Ilahi, 62, Sadaqat Ali, 36, and the teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - are due to appear before Preston Crown Court on 4 January.

Their trial is expected to take place next summer.

A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured during the disturbance in Rhyl Avenue.

He is continuing to recover, Lancashire Police said.