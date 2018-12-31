Stranded woman rescued from River Irwell embankment
A woman has been rescued by firefighters after becoming stranded on a river embankment in Lancashire.
Emergency services were called to Bocholt Way in Rawtenstall after the woman became trapped on the banks of the River Irwell in Rawenstall, at about 6:45 GMT.
She was lifted to safety from the road above the river with the help of a ladder and a cage.
The woman was then taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.
The circumstances of how the woman came to be trapped by the river were not clear.