Image copyright Geograph/Robert Wade Image caption The woman had become trapped on the riverbank in Rawenstall

A woman has been rescued by firefighters after becoming stranded on a river embankment in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to Bocholt Way in Rawtenstall after the woman became trapped on the banks of the River Irwell in Rawenstall, at about 6:45 GMT.

She was lifted to safety from the road above the river with the help of a ladder and a cage.

The woman was then taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

The circumstances of how the woman came to be trapped by the river were not clear.