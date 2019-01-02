Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened close to the Charter Walk car park, Lancashire Police said

The rape of a 14-year-old girl in Burnley on New Year's Day is being investigated by police.

The teenager was attacked by a man at about 09:00 GMT close to the Charter Walk Shopping Centre car park.

Lancashire Police said the attacker - who was not known to the victim - was described as being in his 30s or 40s with curly hair, tanned skin and a beard.

The teenager is being supported by specially trained police officers.