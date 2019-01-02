Burnley rape: Girl, 14, attacked near town centre car park
- 2 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The rape of a 14-year-old girl in Burnley on New Year's Day is being investigated by police.
The teenager was attacked by a man at about 09:00 GMT close to the Charter Walk Shopping Centre car park.
Lancashire Police said the attacker - who was not known to the victim - was described as being in his 30s or 40s with curly hair, tanned skin and a beard.
The teenager is being supported by specially trained police officers.