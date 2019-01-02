Image copyright RNLI Image caption Volunteer lifeguards took the couple and their dog to safety on a rescue hovercraft

A couple walking their dog on a Lancashire beach had to be rescued after becoming stuck in mud.

The pair got into trouble as they took a stroll at low tide at Half Moon Bay in Heysham at about 14:30 GMT on New Year's Day.

A rescue hovercraft was launched and the woman had to be freed after plunging knee-deep in the mud.

The dog was also rescued although the man had managed to free himself by the time the crew arrived.

The RNLI said the pair and their pet were then taken to Heysham village, where they were met by an ambulance crew for checks.

Volunteer Harry Roberts said: "We don't want to put people off from enjoying the bay but we do recommend that they keep to the designated beaches.

"This couple were walking very close to the rocks but still got into difficulty. If it looks muddy then it probably is, making it dangerous to walk on."