A gang of six men armed with machetes burst into a house and attacked three men.

The disturbance took place on Clement Street in Accrington, Lancashire, shortly after 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

One man was treated in hospital for "serious" stab wounds, one refused treatment and the third left before police arrived.

A police spokeswoman said a 55-year-old Accrington woman was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The injuries suffered by the man being treated in hospital were not life-threatening, the spokeswoman also said.

She added: "We believe this was a targeted attack and there is currently not thought to be any wider threat to the public."