Man charged with raping teenage girl in Burnley
- 4 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl on New Year's Day.
The teenager was attacked by a man at about 09:00 GMT, close to the Charter Walk Shopping Centre car park in Burnley.
Lancashire Police said Nassar Iqbal, 30, of Castle Street in Brierfield, Nelson, had been charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery.
The 30-year-old will appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.