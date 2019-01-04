Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened close to the Charter Walk car park

A man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl on New Year's Day.

The teenager was attacked by a man at about 09:00 GMT, close to the Charter Walk Shopping Centre car park in Burnley.

Lancashire Police said Nassar Iqbal, 30, of Castle Street in Brierfield, Nelson, had been charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery.

The 30-year-old will appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.