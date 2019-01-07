Image copyright Geograph/Chris Downer Image caption The woman was swept into the sea on Blackpool's lower promenade

A woman was plucked unconscious from the sea in a dramatic rescue after being swept into the water by a large wave in Blackpool.

The 18-year-old was swept into the sea on the town's lower promenade during a night out with friends on Friday.

A lifeboat crew found her floating face down in the water close to North Pier at about 21:15 GMT.

She was brought back to shore and taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

No further details of her condition have been released.

The lifeboat crew said it was "rare" for someone to survive after being submerged in the water for more than a few minutes.

The rescue, led by a three-man RLNI crew from Blackpool, took place in what were described as "very challenging conditions".

Image copyright Shaun Wright Image caption The rescue boat was launched from Blackpool Lifeboat Station

Senior helmsman Shaun Wright said: "Visibility was not good but we could see a lifebelt that had been thrown into the sea and we spotted the casualty face down next to the stanchion legs of the pier.

"It was very difficult to reach her because there wasn't a lot of room to manoeuvre and it's quite easy for the boat to capsize in those conditions.

"But we managed to get alongside and pull her out of the water. Urgency was the key and as soon as we got her in to the boat we commenced CPR."

Paramedics were waiting when the crew came in and the woman was taken to hospital.

The rescue comes ahead of the anniversary of the tragic drownings of three police officers who died in 1983 while trying to save a man who was attempting to rescue his dog.