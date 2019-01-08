Image copyright PA Image caption The crashes happened 90 minutes apart on the same carriageway

Eight people are in hospital after two separate crashes on the M58 in Lancashire.

Three were seriously hurt in the first crash just after 08:45 GMT between junction 3 and 4, including a man in his 60s who suffered major trauma.

A woman in her 90s and a man in his 30s were seriously hurt in a second crash at about 10:15 on the same carriageway.

Five others, including three teenagers, were also taken to hospital and two air ambulances remain at the scene.

Image copyright SpottedVOSA and Fuzzy Image caption Three people are in a serious condition in hospital

Images from the scene showed an Allied Scaffolding lorry and a number of bent and twisted cars.

Others showed a white van had left the motorway and crashed into a nearby field.

"We are fully aware of the situation and it is related to our company," a spokesman for Allied Scaffolding said.

"We are in full co-operation with the police and authorities and will give them our full support.

"Our main concern at this stage is for those involved in the crash."

Image copyright PA Image caption Allied Scaffolding said it was co-operating with police

Helen Green Purnell, a pharmacy assistant from Skelmersdale, saw the aftermath of the crash while out walking dogs.

"There was a white van that had fallen down in to the ditch. The air ambulances were flying around," said the 48-year-old.

"It looked very serious."

The motorway is closed westbound between the M6 Orrell interchange and junction 3 for Bickerstaffe, and eastbound between junctions 3 and junction 4 for Skelmersdale.

Highways England said both carriageways will be closed for several hours.